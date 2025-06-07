Tensions flare in Los Angeles as Federal Law Enforcement presence sparks protest, National Guard deployed

A protest erupted Saturday morning in the city of Paramount as federal law enforcement officers staged operations near a Home Depot on Paramount Boulevard. The scene quickly escalated, prompting a robust response from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) and raising tensions across the county as news broke that President Donald Trump signed a memo federalizing 2,000 National Guard troops to be deployed in Los Angeles.

The protest, which began around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, erupted after reports emerged that federal agents were mobilizing in office spaces adjacent to a nearby home improvement store. L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed that federal law enforcement was operating in the area, though LASD itself was not involved in the federal operations, stating their role was limited to traffic management and crowd control.

However, what began as a peaceful demonstration quickly devolved into chaos. Witnesses and law enforcement officials reported objects being thrown at deputies and federal agents. Videos circulating on news broadcasts and social media showed looting, vehicles on fire, and tear gas filling the air as authorities responded with less-than-lethal munitions to disperse the crowd.

Sheriff Luna addressed the situation in a press conference. “We will protect your right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence or destruction of property,” he said. “I urge the community to approach the situation peacefully, as we do not want anyone to be harmed.”

The Sheriff’s Department later clarified that the protest was declared an unlawful assembly after incidents of violence escalated. Luna emphasized that law enforcement officers “should not be expected to withstand assaults involving rocks and bottles.”

By Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division declared another unlawful assembly downtown at 9:05 p.m., warning demonstrators that failure to disperse could result in arrest. Officers gave stragglers five minutes to leave the area.

Saturday’s unrest followed closely on the heels of a highly controversial decision by President Trump to federalize 2,000 National Guard troops for immediate deployment to Los Angeles. The memo, signed late Saturday, framed the move as a necessary step to combat “lawlessness that has been allowed to fester” in Los Angeles. The order came despite strong objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle,” Governor Newsom said in a public statement. “Don’t give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully.”

Tom Homan, the president’s appointed border czar and former acting ICE director, defended the federal deployment, warning that leaders who interfere with federal enforcement efforts could face legal consequences. “Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass need to understand they cannot obstruct lawful federal action,” Homan said.

The incident unfolded in the wake of a series of federal immigration enforcement actions on Friday, when ICE officers executed search warrants at several locations, including outside a clothing warehouse in the Fashion District. Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that the operation was prompted by a judge’s determination that the employer had likely used fictitious documents for some employees.

As word of the raids spread, tensions escalated. A crowd formed outside the warehouse, attempting to prevent federal agents from leaving. At the same time, protests swelled in downtown Los Angeles, where demonstrators gathered outside a federal building amid unconfirmed reports that detainees were being held in the basement.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons issued a statement following Friday’s clashes downtown, blaming city leadership for delays in law enforcement response and accusing local officials of enabling what he called “chaos and lawlessness.”

“Our brave officers were vastly outnumbered, as over 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building,” Lyons said. “ICE will continue to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and arrest criminal illegal aliens. Sanctuary politicians would do well to remember that impeding our efforts only endangers their communities.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addressed the city in a statement at 8 p.m, Saturday, acknowledging the deep unease felt by many following the recent wave of federal immigration enforcement.

“This is a difficult time for our city,” Bass said. “As we recover from an unprecedented natural disaster, many in our community are feeling fear following recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Los Angeles County.”

She added that while peaceful protest is a fundamental right, “violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

The events in Paramount mark the latest flashpoint in a series of clashes stemming from heightened immigration enforcement activities across Los Angeles County. While federal officials say they are targeting “criminal illegal aliens,”local leaders have pushed back, saying the actions threaten to destabilize communities already recovering from recent wildfires and displacement.

At approximately 9 p.m. this evening, Governor Newsom took to social media to condemn the escalating federal response, stating, “The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens. This is deranged behavior.”

As the National Guard begins to arrive, residents remain on edge, unsure of what the coming days will bring. City officials urge the public to stay informed, remain peaceful, and avoid areas where law enforcement operations are underway.

This is a developing situation, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

