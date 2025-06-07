Malibuites say goodbye: Remembering Randy ‘Crawdaddy’ Miod

Family, friends, and surfers gather at First Point to honor the life, laughter, and legacy of one of Malibu’s most beloved sons

Laughter, joviality and joy infused a litany of loving tributes honoring Randy L. Miod as a group of surfers, Malibuites, his family, and friends shared what Miod meant to them and to the community as they gathered on the beach near First Point on May 31.

Miod, 55, one of Malibu’s favorite sons, and his cat tragically perished in his eastern Malibu home during the Palisades fire on Jan. 7. For many in town, losing Crawdaddy, as his friends affectionately called him, hurts deeply because he was not just a friend, a co-worker, and a well-known surfer. Rather, he embodied the very essence of old-school Malibu.

Stories were shared, many eliciting giggles that revealed that those who were listening thought, “Yep — that’s Crawdaddy!” as they heard about some of his fun-loving antics, his sharing and genuine caring for friends and strangers alike, his strong work ethic as he managed Zooma Sushi and the Coral Beach Cantina — and before that, as he worked at the Pier View Restaurant — and his fierce loyalty to Malibu and to living a carefree surfer’s life.

There’s something heartachingly genuine and deeply spiritual shared by a group of friends and family as they paddle out to celebrate one of their tribe’s sweet release into Mother Ocean. As Crawdaddy was given final loving embraces by those who loved him most, the surfers found healing solace in the reality that to be at one with the sea is the best eternal rest.

Tony Streicher, aka “Ton Loc,” commented about sending off one of his best friends. “The paddle out was a bittersweet tribute — a chance to honor Randy’s spirit and the legacy he left behind in the very place where he spent so much of his life, touching so many lives. It was a beautiful, heartbreaking moment for all of us — made even harder by the painful truth that his loss didn’t have to happen.”

Streicher shared how much Crawdaddy meant to him.

“Our friendship began in junior high, back in 1983,” Streaker said. “Randy was outgoing, with a big smile and had a magnetic personality that drew people in. Like so many others, I was welcomed into his world — surfing Malibu, building a close-knit circle of friends, and eventually rooming together in the Shack, which wasn’t just a place to live, it was a home with an open-door policy because that was Randy — he was a man with a heart of gold who shared his love and generosity with everyone around him.”

“Randy is resting in the ocean that he loved,” said Carol A. Smith, his loving mother who lost her only child. “He would have wanted it that way.”

Photos by Emily Scher/TMT

Craw truly enjoyed the ride

As an eclectic crowd gathered at Dreamland after the paddle out to further celebrate Miod’s life, a screen sharing a montage of memories of his life mesmerized attendees. They paused and enjoyed images depicting him as a small child — he was a bundle of energy as he rode dirt bikes, developed his lifelong love of playing the drums and posed for a Little League photo. The young Miod, as an adorable tow-headed youngster, exuberantly smiled and warmly embraced attendees. Soon, images on the screen flashed his still smiling face during times when he lived in Malibu for decades: images of him working and surfing hard and living an old-school Malibu life.

Many attendees commented how apropos it was to gather at Dreamland to honor Crawdaddy.

“Dreamland is for our Malibu community to celebrate music, life, and our incredible coastline,” said Kelly Furano, manager of the establishment. “It’s a gathering place for legends — Randy was most definitely a legend who we honor today and always.”

Furano’s take is spot on, according to many sharing memories about Crawdaddy — they noted that he was a legend among Malibuites and, as friends and family chatted about him, it was fitting that they did so under the message painted on one of Dreamland’s walls that suggests that we all “Enjoy the ride.” Those who knew Crawdaddy best all agreed that he lived life to its fullest and he certainly enjoyed the ride.

“The Craw was unlike any other person — he was the guy who brought the inner child out in every person he ever came across!” said Chris Wizner, one of Crawdaddy’s friends who roomed with him for more than a year at the Crab Shack, the iconic red house on PCH owned by Crawdaddy — a house where he spent more than 30 of his 55 years. That house was where many surfers, friends and the occasional movie star and wanna-be movie star crashed — a house that hosted many a party and exemplified an iconic surf shack and the surfing life. “He truly lived the endless summer — he was authentic every day!” Wizner added.

Nodding in agreement, Mike Scherzer, one of Crawdaddy’s childhood friends and neighbors, shared, “To me, he kept that spirit of play and wonder that most people lose as they get older.”

Lawrence Miod, Crawdaddy’s father, noted that his son “made a big impression on a lot of people and loved a party.” Through tears, he said that his son and only child “gave a lot of love to a lot of people.” The elder Miod then shared,“Randy personally hand wrote a copy of ‘Attitude,’ by Charles Swindell and kept that on his fridge — that was basically a synopsis of his life’s philosophy.” Simply stated, Swindell’s admonition focuses on encouraging everyone to embrace a positive attitude no matter what cards he or she is dealt in life. And so, those who knew and loved Crawdaddy the most will carry on embracing his memory and his fun-loving, giving, kind outlook on life, a notion that provides those grieving some comfort.

“Randy was full of generosity and love of life and he had a great stroke for surfing in aloha,” said longtime friend Mike Marcellino. “He always had a table for us at Zooma Sushi and Corral Mexican Restaurant, and he always had a smile and a story — he worked his ass off and he played his ass off and he lived life to the fullest — he will definitely be missed in Malibu.”

Wizner happily shared that Crawdaddy soon will be posthumously honored by the Malibu City Council as Malibu’s first ever “Surf legend of the year.” For those who knew and loved him and for many with whom he only had chance encounters over the years, he always will be a legend in Malibu.

Photos by Emily Scher/TMT

