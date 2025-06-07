Traffic Advisory: Overnight lane reductions on PCH at Corral Canyon Road

The Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) at Corral Canyon Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction during overnight hours beginning Sunday, June 8 through Thursday, June 12.

Lane closures will be in effect nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. as crews perform utility work in the area. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra travel time.

The City of Malibu advises drivers to exercise caution and follow posted signs and instructions from traffic control personnel.

🚧PCH at CORRAL CANYON ROAD🚧

