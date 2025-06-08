Recognizing student Board Members for their leadership and service

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District proudly recognizes student board members Haley Castanaza of Santa Monica High School and Ella Stabile of Malibu High School for their outstanding leadership and dedicated service during the 2023–2024 school year.

The Board shared in a social media “Through their thoughtful contributions, Haley and Ella helped strengthen the connection between the Board of Education and the student body, playing a vital role in elevating student voice across the district. Their commitment to representing their peers and fostering meaningful dialogue between students and district leadership has made a lasting impact. SMMUSD is grateful for their service and proud to celebrate the example they have set for future student leaders.”

