Despite audio failures and postponed decisions, Ambassador Candace Bond is appointed to lead Malibu

The Malibu City Council meeting on Monday, May 12, came to an abrupt and unexpected halt due to significant audio system failures that rendered the session unintelligible to those in attendance and watching online. The meeting, whichbegan in closed session, was called off within minutes of opening to the public as repeated technical difficulties plagued the audio feed both inside City Hall and on the internet livestream. Despite efforts by city staff to restore the sound system, the issue could not be resolved, and the meeting was officially adjourned. The council has scheduled the meeting for Wednesday, May 22, at 2 p.m. in council chambers.

In the midst of the confusion, the council did manage to complete one significant item before the meeting was derailed: the appointment of Ambassador Candace Bond as Malibu’s new interim city manager. Bond is a longtime Malibu resident with a distinguished background in public service and leadership. Her introduction, unfortunately, was marred by the ongoing sound system fiasco, but the city later issued an official press release confirming the appointment.

Ambassador Bond brings with her an extensive résumé. A graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Business School, she has lived in Malibu for more than 30 years and raised her children in the city’s schools. She previously served as the United States Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, and before that, was the CEO and founder of a management consulting firm. In recognition of her diplomatic achievements, she received the Golden Hummingbird Award—the highest civilian honor awarded by Trinidad and Tobago—and was also honored by the U.S. State Department for excellence in diplomacy and leadership. Most recently, she was the recipient of the Harvard Business School Alumni Achievement Award, the school’s highest honor for alumni.

Locally, Bond has been an active member of several nonprofit and community organizations, including the Los Angeles County Office of Education, California Head Start, and the Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation. She served as co-chair of the MLK Community Development Corporation, where she played a key role in revitalizing the 42-acre medical campus in Watts into a center for healthcare, employment, and community equity. Her efforts earned her the title of LA County Woman of the Year from the LA County Women’s Commission.

Bond’s contract, which takes effect May 19, mirrors the terms of the city’s prior city manager, though it does not include a severance provision due to the temporary nature of her role. She will receive an annual salary of $300,000 while servingas interim city manager.

Speaking on her appointment, Ambassador Bond stated, “This is a labor of love. Malibu is home. I raised my children here. I want to use every bit of experience I’ve gained in public life to help this city recover and move forward with resilience, vision, and care.”

Mayor Marianne Riggins praised the appointment, saying, “Ambassador Bond brings the heart of a neighbor and the skills of a world-class leader. We are fortunate to have someone of her caliber stepping into this role during such a critical moment.”

The need for strong leadership is urgent as Malibu continues to recover from the devastating Palisades Fire that destroyed over 400 homes—many along the city’s iconic coastline. These disasters, while severe, have not yet received the national attention they deserve. Some say that Bond’s leadership is seen as pivotal in helping the city move forward during this period of significant recovery and transition.

The appointment of Ambassador Bond also coincides with the formal resignation of Acting City Manager Joseph Toney.

Interim acting City Manager Joe Toney

In his resignation statement, Toney said, “This decision comes after much deliberation and reflection. It has truly been an honor and privilege to help lead and work next to such a dedicated team of staff, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to serve our community over the last three years.” He praised the professionalism and commitment of the approximately 100 city employees who reported to him, highlighting their resilience during Malibu’s recent disasters.

Toney leaves behind a substantial list of accomplishments. During his tenure, the city passed a half-cent transaction and use tax measure, which now generates more than $4 million annually. He oversaw enhanced school safety programs, improved development services processes, and revamped the city’s Strategic Workplan. Additionally, he implemented a Code of Conduct, improved IT infrastructure and cybersecurity, and restructured recruitment and professional development strategies. Notably, he helped stabilize the Planning Department while also serving as Acting Planning Director and guided the city through what many describe as the worst natural disaster in California history.

He added, “The Council has an opportunity to shape a new direction for the organization with the next City Manager and can take this opportunity to coalesce around that vision. I support their efforts and am committed to assisting with a smooth transition process. I wish the City and the Council continued success.”

Mayor Riggins also acknowledged Toney’s contributions, saying, “Joe has been a steady hand and proven leader through some of the most challenging times in our City’s history. We are grateful for his service and dedication to Malibu. On behalf of the City Council, we wish him continued success and thank him for his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition.”

While Ambassador Bond steps into the role during a pivotal moment, it is unclear whether the council will consider her for a permanent appointment. The selection of Malibu’s next permanent city manager remains an open question, with the council reportedly still reviewing applications and considering the best path forward. The decision holds significant weight, as the city continues to face numerous staffing challenges and pending legal matters.

As Malibu prepares for its rescheduled City Council meeting on May 22 at 2 p.m., residents are watching closely. With high-stakes decisions looming and the city at a crossroads in its recovery, the leadership of Ambassador Bond and the choices made by the City Council in the coming weeks will likely shape Malibu’s trajectory.

