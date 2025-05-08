Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet Raven: Thursday, May 8

Meet Raven! A5689266 Just a year old, she’s a sweet and silly pup full of playful energy. She loves people and playing with other dogs. Weekly playgroup is a fav; she & her young pals Iggy A5644285 and Rosie A5666526 have a great time zooming around the play yard together! Our short-legged little lady is available to meet at the Agoura Animal Care Center.

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

