Mild earthquake shakes Malibu coast

Earthquake Malibu USGS Reporting

Yes, that was an earthquake you may have felt this morning in Malibu. At 9:33 this morning shaking was felt along the coast when a 3.2 earthquake struck Malibu. According to the USGS the temblor was centered at

“Malibu Beach” at a depth of 12km. Malibu residents quickly reported online that they felt moderate shaking just after 9:30 a.m. This is the latest in a swarm of moderate earthquake activity to hit the Malibu area.

For details visit earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci41146800/executive

Like this: Like Loading...