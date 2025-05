Teddy A5690279 came in as a stray in April, and no one came looking for him. This sweet, shy boy is beyond ready to find his forever home. Good with calm dogs and a go-slow person, this gentle “giant” would love to snuggle up with you and live his best life. Come meet Teddy and his other adoptable friends today!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

