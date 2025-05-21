PCH set to reopen on Friday

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “all-hands-on-deck” initiative to fast-track the reopening of Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu’s lifeline is now set to reopen on Friday. Following extensive damage caused by the Palisades Fire and subsequent mudslides, the state has been working urgently to reopen the highway to public travel by the end of May — well ahead of initial projections. The move comes at a critical time for struggling businesses, as the summer season nears and local owners brace for their most vital months of the year.

“Reopening PCH is a top priority, and we are going all-in to get this done,” Newsom stated. The vital corridor for residents, businesses, commuters, and tourists, connects Los Angeles to Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and points north up the California coast. Currently, public access remains restricted, limited only to residents of the burn zone, essential businesses, and authorized emergency repair crews.

To meet the accelerated timeline, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with Caltrans and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has deployed a surge in manpower and equipment. More than 100 USACE crews are operating 24/7 to clear debris, demolish unsafe structures, and prepare the roadway for safe use. According to officials, crews are removing approximately 1,284 truckloads of debris daily using PCH itself as the primary haul route.

Once cleared, the roadway is expected to reopen with only one lane in each direction, ensuring controlled but open public access. While the road will not be fully restored immediately, this limited reopening marks a significant step toward normalcy for residents and businesses that have been effectively cut off for weeks.

Sgt. Christopher Soderlund, the Malibu liaison for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed on Tuesday that although a precise reopening date is still unknown, agencies are working toward an imminent public reopening. “It’s still day to day,” he said, noting that the final authority to reopen the highway lies with Caltrans and the Governor’s Office, based on safety assessments.

Soderlund emphasized that the reopening won’t signify the end of cleanup or enforcement. “There will still be heavy equipment, ongoing cleanup, and construction crews in the area,” he stated. “The configuration of lanes and how traffic flows is still being determined, but there will definitely be active work zones.”

Law enforcement is already preparing for increased traffic with the return of regular public travel on PCH. The LASD will maintain patrols in its jurisdiction, which spans from Coastline Drive in the south to the Ventura County line. The California Highway Patrol will also continue its presence, though it is unclear if extra staffing will remain in place after reopening.

With traffic safety front of mind, Sgt. Soderlund warned that reckless driving, could result in serious consequences. “If you’re caught committing violations in construction areas, deputies have the discretion to issue double-fine citations,” he said.

Soderlund also acknowledged access passes previously issued to residents and essential personnel have been revoked in some cases due to reckless driving. “We’ve pulled passes for people who were speeding, driving carelessly, or behaving in ways that put others at risk,” he said. Those passes will become obsolete, however, after the road reopens.

Once PCH is open to all travelers, security checkpoints currently in place at both ends of the recovery zone will be removed.

Soderlund also noted that the city is preparing for Memorial Day weekend, which traditionally marks the start of Malibu’sbeach season. The LASD’s beach team will be activated, bringing additional patrols, motorcycle units, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and aerial surveillance via helicopter to manage crowds and maintain order. “The size of the beach team varies, but we’ll have a strong presence this weekend,” he said.

Barbara Bruderlin, CEO of the PaliBu Chamber of Commerce reminded of the importance of reopening the highway for the survival of Malibu businesses.

“I’m not sure that everyone is aware of the dire conditions in the Malibu business community. They’ve been hanging on,” Bruderlin said. “It’s going on six months now (due to the Franklin Fire), plus last summer. PCH was closed down sothey’ve had a really bad year. They lost their Christmas income, and since then there’s some businesses who haven’t been able to pay their rent at all for six months. Some landlords are starting to give three-day notices.

“There’s a lot of heartbreak happening right now. Homeowners should be aware that the future of their town is going to depend on their support of local business so that they’ll have the town that they knew when they finish rebuilding, it’ll be like it was and you won’t have all the businesses gone with a lot of empty centers, which is what it is looking like now.”

Anticipating the PCH reopening, Bruderlin added, “The stores, restaurants, the Adamson House, adventure and sports shops, craft shops and galleries — all are eagerly awaiting their usual customers. Come to Malibu and make the rounds — the weather is gorgeous and the surf’s up!”

The 500-foot crane was put to rest, and a smaller 90-ton all-terrain crane assembled to continue work along the slopes at Big Rock Drive on PCH. Photos courtesy of Caltrans

Like this: Like Loading...