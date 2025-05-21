A fashion legacy on display: Sue Wong’s glamour graces Malibu

The Malibu Arts Commission celebrates legendary designer with a stunning exhibition of vintage couture at City Hall

Malibu’s creative spirit was on full display Sunday, May 18, as more than 250 guests gathered at Malibu City Hall to celebrate the highly anticipated opening of “Sue Wong: Glamour & Grace.” The retrospective exhibition, presented by the Malibu Arts Commission, honors the iconic fashion designer and longtime Malibu resident, Sue Wong. The opening was more than just an art show — it was a community celebration of resilience, beauty, and timeless style.

“This exhibit is an homage to one of fashion’s most influential voices,” said Barry Haldeman, chair of the Malibu Arts Commission. “Sue Wong’s career reflects the kind of creative excellence that defines Malibu. It was an honor to bring this event to life and share it with the community.”

Originally envisioned by former Arts Commissioner Julia Holland, the exhibition marks a significant milestone for Malibu’s cultural resurgence after years of recovery following wildfires and other local challenges. “We want to lift the spirits of our community through positive, artistic events,” said Haldeman. “This exhibit reminds everyone that Malibu remains a vibrant, artistic hub — and that we, like Sue Wong, are rising from the ashes.”

The exhibit showcases approximately 60 of Wong’s signature haute couture gowns, dressed on mannequins throughout the Malibu City Gallery and lobby. These breathtaking designs, many considered museum-quality pieces, are revered for their meticulous detail, including hand embroidery, beadwork, and embellishments. Each gown tells a story, drawing inspiration from romantic eras such as 1920s Paris, Weimar Berlin, 1930s Shanghai, and the glitz of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Wong’s journey is as compelling as her creations. Born in China during the Maoist era, she fled to the United States with her mother at the age of 5. Despite family objections, she pursued fashion with determination and emerged as a groundbreaking designer — credited as the first American to bring haute couture to the masses. Her gowns have graced red carpets at the Oscars, Golden Globes, and Emmys, worn by the likes of Taylor Swift, Anne Hathaway, Jane Seymour, and Tyra Banks.

At the opening event, guests were treated to a red carpet arrival, a step-and-repeat photo backdrop, and a live model showcase of six of Wong’s most iconic gowns. Guests dressed for the occasion, many donning period-inspired attire that mirrored the era-spanning glamour of Wong’s work.

Among the distinguished guests were Abbot Shi Yan Fan, spiritual leader and Abbot of the Shaolin Temple Los Angeles; The Rev. Patrick McCollum, international global peacemaker; Prince Stash Klossowski de Rola, aristocrat, actor, musician, and author; Larry Namer, co-founder of E! Entertainment; Whitley Strieber, celebrated author; Sandro Monetti, BBC journalist; Jacqueline Murphy, actress (“The Admired”); Peter Kwong, actor and martial artist; Jeremy Miller, actor (“Growing Pains”); Naomi Grossman, Emmy-nominated actress (“American Horror Story”); Erin Murphy, actress (“Bewitched”); Kate Linder, actress (“The Young and the Restless”); Angelica Bridges, actress (“Baywatch”) and Malibu City Councilmember Haylynn Conrad, among others.

The highlight of the afternoon was an intimate Q&A session in the City Hall Auditorium, moderated by actor and artist Leigh McCloskey, a neighbor and friend of Wong’s. Every seat in the auditorium was filled, with attendees traveling from across the country to take part. Wong captivated the crowd with her story of perseverance — sharing how she built a fashion empire, lost it all, and rose again to reclaim her legacy. “Her story is not just about fashion,” said Haldeman. “It’sabout resilience, transformation, and the power of artistic vision.”

The exhibit is open to the public during City Hall business hours through June 27. Visitors are reminded that the gowns are delicate, one-of-a-kind pieces. In addition to the dresses, the gallery walls are lined with dramatic posters and editorial spreads that chronicle Wong’s decades-long influence on fashion and culture.

Wong, who has quietly maintained a residence above Zuma Beach for over 40 years, is deeply tied to the Malibu community. “Many people didn’t know she’s a Malibuite,” said Haldeman. “She’s incredibly private, but her presence here and her willingness to share her life’s work with us means a great deal.”

The impact of the exhibition extends beyond the gallery walls. With many of Wong’s guests and fans traveling intoMalibu for the opening, the event generated foot traffic for local restaurants and businesses. “These kinds of events are vital,” said Haldeman. “They support our local economy, uplift the community, and attract cultural tourism that helps put Malibu back on the map — not just as a beautiful place, but as a destination for the arts.”

The Sue Wong exhibition also marks the first major event under Haldeman’s leadership as chair of the Malibu Arts Commission. “It’s exciting to be part of something that both honors an artist and energizes a community,” he said. “We’recommitted to continuing this momentum.”

Following “Sue Wong: Glamour & Grace,” the Malibu Arts Commission is preparing to debut a photography exhibition focused on Malibu’s iconic surf culture. Looking ahead, Haldeman hinted at possible future shows inspired by Malibu’sHollywood ties.

“Art is about storytelling,” he added. “And Malibu has so many stories to tell — from the waves to the red carpet. We’rejust getting started.”

The “Sue Wong: Glamour & Grace” exhibition is open through June 27, Monday–Thursday, 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. andFridays 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. For more information, visit MalibuArtsCommission.org/SueWong.

(Top Row, left to right) Sue wong with Julia Holland; Sue wong with Sondra Monetti journalist from BBC; Sue Wong’s designer fashion line on display at Malibu City Hall; (Bottom row, left to right) Leigh McClosky, Abbott Shifu Yeanfan and Reverend Patrick McCollum; Sue wong poses with special guest who traveled to Malibu to attend her event. Photos by Sheri Determan

