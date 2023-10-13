Susan Kelly 1947-2023

In Loving Memory of Susan Kelly, who passed away in her Malibu home on August 19th. A native Angeleno and a Malibu resident since 1980, Susan’s career started in her teens as an actress in films, including the original Batman: The Movie, The Chase, and television shows like Shindig and McCloud. She began writing in the 1970’s for TV shows, including Quincy, The Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew Mysteries, BJ and the Bear, Matlock, The Equalizer, and Remington Steele.

Susan was committed to contributing to the Malibu community, which she loved so much. Most recently, she was the President of the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Malibu Library. She spearheaded library book sales, volunteered countless hours of her time and heart to help when the library was rebuilt, cooking for the homeless, and was also a multi-ribbon winner of the Malibu Pie Festival.

She will be warmly remembered for her amazing attitude and spirit, always ready with a warm smile, an open heart, a helping hand, and a lovingly made meal for all who were lucky enough to know her, along with some of the best chocolate chip cookies in Malibu. She is survived by her husband Ian, son Mark Woollen, grandsons Beckett and Weston, and her dog Scottie.

