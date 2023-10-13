The following incidents were reported between Sept. 15 to Sept. 26

9/15

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Zuma Beach was broken into and a purse worth $150 and $40 in cash was stolen. The victim locked the vehicle and said she was unsure how they gained access but said there was damage on the driver’s side door. The damage was estimated to cost $200 to repair. There were no cameras available around the area for evidence.

9/16

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key in the front passenger wheel went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing, and their belongings were taken. The victim received a notification that an unauthorized charge of $15,000 was made at an Apple Store in Pasadena. There were no security cameras that captured the incident.

9/23

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Escondido Canyon Park was broken into and ransacked. The victim saw all the side windows were lowered slightly and the doors were left unlocked. The victim’s purse and travel suitcase were missing. The victim received a notification of a charge made to their cards for $425.

9/24

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into, and two iPhones were stolen. The victim left the key card on the roof of the vehicle and upon return, the key card was missing, and the vehicle was ransacked. The iPhones were worth $1,500. There was no signs of forced entry. There were no cameras available around the area for evidence.

9/25

Burglary

A vehicle parked in the Escondido Falls Trails parking lot was broken into and ransacked. The victim returned from hiking to see their passenger side window was shattered and their belongings were missing from the backseat and their prescription glasses worth $400 were stolen. The damage was estimated to cost $200 to repair. There were no cameras available around the area for evidence.

9/26

Grand Theft

An estimated $4,000 worth of construction tools were stolen from a property near Malibu Colony. The victim said the construction workers covered the tools at the end of the day, and in the morning, they were missing. The security footage captured two suspects entering the property and removing the missing items. Due to the lack of lighting, they were unable to provide a description of the suspects.

