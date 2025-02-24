Summer Wheaton surrenders after arrest warrant issued

Summer Wheaton, the young woman accused in the fatal July 4th accident on Pacific Coast Highway resulting in the traffic death of ride-share driver Martin Okeke, surrendered to authorities at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s station today. Wheaton, a micro-social influencer, turned herself in after an arrest warrant was issued seven months after the fatal accident. The young woman only spent a few hours behind bars and then was released from custody after posting a $250,000 bond.

Wheaton was booked for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, CA Penal Code 191.5 (a). This charge requires prosecutors to prove gross negligence. She was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or above causing bodily injury. Gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated is a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, unless the defendant has prior DUI convictions, which can increase the penalty to 15 years to life.

Summer Wheaton’s 2019 MBZ four door sedan was traveling East on Pacific Coast Highway when she crossed the center line and struck the 2020 Cadillac Escalade head on. The identity of the victim killed has been identified as 44-year-old Martin Okeke, a ride share driver, who died at the scene. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

