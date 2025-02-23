Malibu City Council to address fire recovery, public safety, and leadership uncertainty at Monday’s meeting 

The Malibu City Council will meet tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 24, for its regular scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Before the public session, the Council will hold a closed session at 4:45 p.m., where discussions will focus on anticipated litigation, personnel matters, and labor negotiations involving the City Manager Steve McClary.

McClary, who left for vacation in late November 2024 and was expected to return in January, has yet to resume his duties. At the previous meetings, Interim City Attorney Trevor Rusin stated there were no updates, and he reiterated the same at the latest meeting. In the meantime, Assistant City Manager Joseph Toney continues to serve in McClary’s place. However, no official information has been shared with residents.

As Malibu continues its recovery from the Palisades Fire, the Council will review key measures to support residents and enhance public safety. One of the major agenda items includes confirming an Emergency Services Order that establishes resident-only access checkpoints on specific roads, ensuring that recovery efforts proceed smoothly. The Council will also consider agreements with several firms to provide fire recovery and rebuild consulting services, potentially securing FEMA reimbursement for affected homeowners.

In a move to enhance traffic enforcement, the Council will vote on an amendment to its agreement with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), reaffirming its commitment to road safety. Additionally, a new General Plan Safety Element Update is on the agenda, as the city seeks to strengthen its preparedness for future emergencies.

Financial oversight will also be a focus, with a review of Malibu’s investment report for January 2025 and a discussion on on-call construction management services to maintain infrastructure. The Council will also receive an update on an emergency public works agreement with Stacy and Witbeck, Inc., addressing urgent repairs to ensure public safety.

Looking beyond local concerns, the Council will consider sending a formal request to Governor Gavin Newsom, urging the state to take action on environmental impacts following the Palisades Fire. The proposed letter calls for a State Executive Order to address dangerous conditions in fire-affected areas.

During a special presentation at the meeting, Hans and Diane Laetz of KBUU will be honored with a commendation celebrating the station’s 10th anniversary. As a trusted source of local news, KBUU has been instrumental in keeping Malibu residents informed, especially during emergencies and times of crisis.

With a packed agenda addressing fire recovery, public safety, and environmental advocacy, the upcoming Malibu City Council meeting will be a pivotal moment in shaping the city’s future. However, frustration lingers among residents, as many felt the last meeting failed to produce meaningful action, leaving the community feeling overlooked. Councilmember Bruce Silverstein repeatedly urged the Council to schedule additional meetings to accelerate support for residents in need—yet no extra meetings were added to the calendar. As the city faces pressing challenges, many will be watching closely to see if this session delivers real solutions.

Read full agenda here.

Residents are encouraged to attend the upcoming Malibu City Council meeting to stay informed and engaged in their community’s decision-making process. The meeting will take place in person at 5:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall – Council Chambers, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. For those unable to attend in person, virtual access is available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89725923579 or through the YouTube livestream at youtube.com/@CityofMalibu/videos.

