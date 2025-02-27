Beej Chaney 1957- 2025

It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of Beej Chaney, taken from us by the ocean, which he loved and respected the most. Beej tragically drowned at Hermosa Beach on January 5, 2025.

Born and raised in Minnesota, Beej was best known for his incredible musical talent as the creator of the popular band The Suburbs. His passion for music inspired those around him, and his contributions to the scene left an indelible mark.

For over 40 years, Beej called Malibu home, where he became a beloved figure in the community. He had a magnetic personality, and anyone fortunate enough to meet him experienced his warmth and charm firsthand. Beej will be remembered for his generosity, selflessness, and contagious laughter, which could brighten any room. His spirit will continue to live on through his music and his artistry, including his beautiful ceramics and his famous Earth Guys. You are truly blessed if you own one; treasure it, for it embodies his creative spirit and love for life. Beej was a wonderful listener who always lifted others up when they were down. He consistently put everyone else first, showcasing the kind of person he was—a true friend and mentor to so many. I will miss you forever, my love, best friend, and soulmate of 18 years.

Congratulations on your eight years of sobriety, a testament to your strength and resilience. May your smile and quirky humor inspire us all to live fully and joyfully.

Beej is survived by the entire community of Malibu and myself, Jyl Moder. His legacy will forever remain in our hearts. Rock on Beej.

The photo featured here of Beej was taken on December 31, 2024.

