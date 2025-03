Meet Maverick A5669137, a 2-year-old male husky with a goofy personality and a heart of gold.

Maverick is a sweet, active boy who would thrive with a family that lives an on-the-go lifestyle. He’s smart, knows commands, walks pretty well on a leash, and is overall a great guy!

Come meet Maverick and his other adoptable friends today!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...