LA Metro bus 134 returns with limited service

Reopened route to serve key stops along PCH in Malibu and Santa Monica

LA Metro resumed limited service on bus line 134, which connects Malibu to Santa Monica, on Friday, Feb. 28. Bus service had been suspended since Jan. 7 due to the Palisades Fire and subsequent mudslides. The reopened route will serve key stops along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu and Santa Monica, but buses will operate closed-door service through a 10-mile work zone stretch between Temescal Canyon Road and Rambla Vista, meaning no stops or courtesy boarding in that section.

Metro Line 134 will serve stops in Santa Monica between Downtown Santa Monica E Line Station and Ocean Avenue/Colorado Avenue. In Malibu, the 134 will make stops on PCH at the Malibu Pier, Cross Creek, Civic Center Way, Malibu Canyon Road, and Trancas Canyon Road. Passengers should expect delays due to reduced speed limits and ongoing roadwork. Metro will continue monitoring conditions and may adjust schedules as needed. Metro officials, including Board Member Lindsey P. Horvath and Board Chair Janice Hahn, recognize the necessity of resuming transit access for residents, commuters, and workers. Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart highlighted the balance between safety and accessibility, stressing that Metro’s modified service will provide a reliable travel option while easing congestion.

