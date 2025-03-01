Fraser Bohm’s Attorney Seeks to Dismiss Murder Charges

The lawyer representing Fraser Bohm, the young Malibu man behind the wheel in the October 2023 accident that left four Pepperdine students dead, is petitioning the court to drop murder charges against his client. A court document alleges discrimination against the Malibu raised Bohm on the grounds that “the filing of these charges violates Bohm’s right to equal protection.”

The motion to dismiss murder charges claims that Pepperdine University put pressure on former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon to charge their client quickly with the most serious charges.

The document also states Bohm “had no prior criminal history and, until this accident, had a perfect driving record with not so much as a speeding ticket.”

It also states, “Because of the extensive media coverage, law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office did not take months or even years to investigate the incident, as is typically the case in vehicular homicide cases. Instead, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges 5 days later, and Mr. Bohm was arraigned on these charges on Oct. 24, 2023, one week after the incident occurred.”

Additionally, “Bohm has been unconstitutionally singled out for prosecution because of community pressure and the media attention this case has captured.”

Attorney Michael Kraut cited this week’s arrest of Summer Wheaton, charged with the July 4 DUI accident and death of ride-share driver Martin Okeke. Wheaton faces felony charges but does not face a murder charge.

Were the motion to be granted, Bohm still faces four counts of vehicular manslaughter in the deaths of Asha Weir, Peyton Stewart, Niamh Rolston, and Deslyn Williams.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for March 17 at Van Nuys Superior Court.

