Student Shoutout: Malibu High School student Saul receives a certificate

By The Malibu Times
Saul, a student who will be starting at Malibu High School this fall, is looking forward to a week of summer camp after getting his Pali Adventures certificate from the Emily Shane Foundation. Contributed Photo

At the April 27 Emily Shane Foundation fundraiser “Wings Over Malibu,” a winning bidder donated their Pali Adventures Summer Camp certificate to a student SEA Program student.

“There were several candidates who merited this gift, and in the end, we chose Saul, who will be starting Malibu High School next year,” Founder Ellen Shane said. “When we called to let his dad know, his dad sounded like he could not believe it! He checked with his wife and son (Saul), and we are delighted that Saul will be off to the camp this summer for a week. His grades improved (D in English, F in math to final year grades of B- in both those subjects). On his final report card, he had A’s and B’s in all other subjects and a C+ in social studies. He worked diligently with his mentor/tutor, Alexandria, a Pepperdine student.”

Congratulations, Saul, for improving your grades and receiving the Pali Adventures Summer Camp certificate from the Emily Shane Foundation.

