Barbie DreamHouse pops up in Malibu

The hot-pink mansion will be available for two guests starting July 21, the date of the “Barbie” movie release

The infamous pink Airbnb returns, and this time, Ken is hosting the party. On June 25, a video went viral on Twitter showing the hot-pink mansion sitting pretty in Malibu.

“Spotted this thing from 10 miles away flying over Malibu today,” John Schreiber for CBSLA posted on Twitter.

The video has nearly 3.5 million views as of Sunday, July 2.

The very next day, Airbnb confirmed the pink house is back — yes, back.

In October 2019, Airbnb launched a very similar Malibu home for a short time, celebrating Barbie’s 60th anniversary. The rental service offered stays for $60 a night.

The dreamhouse is all decked out, just how Ken would want it. Featuring a cowboy-themed bedroom and closet, an outdoor bar, a gym, and more.

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” Ken said. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind — dare I say, ‘one-of-a-Ken?’ — digs.”

Ken is hosting the party in celebration of the release of the highly anticipated “Barbie” film, directed by Greta Gerwig, written by Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, and starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

Visitors can dance the night away with a disco roller rink, a giant sandbox, a pool slide on the second story, dirt bike, and a hot-pink bedroom.

Visitors can also take home a piece of the Kendom with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards.

The hot-pink Malibu mansion will be available for two guests starting July 21, the same day as the “Barbie” movie release. The home, which sits on the California coast, is fully decked out. Reservations begin July 17 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Fans will be able to request to book Ken’s bedroom in the Malibu DreamHouse for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and 22. All stays will be free of charge — “because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse.”

The Malibu Times Magazine recently published the “It’s a Malibu Barbie World,” issue with eight pages of the legacy of Barbie, from the beach to the big screen.

Airbnb will be making a one-time donation to Save the Children. Save the Children provides learning resources and support to children, families, and communities in 100+ countries to build girls’ confidence and help them excel in school — ensuring everyone has equal opportunity to achieve success.

The Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu includes luxurious amenities, a poolside fire pit, the Ken-ecue for sizzling barbecues, and a dazzling disco roller rink complete with a DJ deck that guests can enjoy during their stay. Photos courtesy Airbnb.

