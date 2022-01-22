Strong wind expected in Malibu January 21 through January 23

ALERT: MODERATE TO STRONG OFFSHORE WINDS FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, STRONGEST FRIDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY

Winds: NE Gusts 50-70 mph. Isolated gusts to 80 mph possible. Strongest Friday night and Saturday. 10-15 mph weaker Saturday night into Sunday.

Strongest over most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, Central Coast Hills. Winds will be more widespread than with usual Santa Ana events.

All of San Fernando Valley affected. Larger portions of San Gabriel Valley and LA Coastal Plain affected (including Long Beach and Pasadena). (Gusts 25-40 mph).

Humidity: Minimums 15-25 percent. Isolated down to 10 percent possible. Driest Saturday.

Temperatures: Highs 65-75 common. Brief (1-3 hours) and localized critical wind & relative humidity combinations likely, but due to recent rains and increased fuel moistures, No Red Flags are considered.

Potential impacts include wind damage, downed trees and power outages.

Motorist must approach any intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal as an all-way stop sign under California law. That means come to a complete stop.

