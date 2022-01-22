HomeNews
Bicyclist Dies on Big Rock Drive and Pacific Coast Highway on Jan. 20

On Thursday, Jan. 20, around 2 p.m. a bicyclist was struck and killed on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Big Rock Drive. 

The victim was declared dead on the scene when emergency personnel responded to the incident.

The intersection was known for causing collisions, particualty for motorists turning left onto Big Rock Drive from PCH. 

In 2014, traffic signal poles were upgraded by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and California Development of Transportation to provide predictability of movement, reduce incidents and ensure optimal functioning.

To report an accident, call 9-1-1. For non-emergency incidents, call (310)456-2489.

To receive traffic alerts, visit CityofMalibu.org.

