UPDATE | Traffic Advisory: PCH Open

Reported at 11:30 a.m.

PCH now open — all lanes

So Cal Edison on scene at Bonsall, north of PCH regarding downed tree which took two power lines down. Caltrans conducting intermittent closures of #2 westbound lane of PCH at Heathercliff regarding the removal of a downed tree.

Reported at 10:37 a.m. Jan. 22

Intermittent lane closures Pacific Coast Highway and Heathercliff due to a downed tree. VOPs handling traffic control. Downed tree and sparking powerlines on Bonsall.

Debris in lanes of PCH and Lunita. Heavy wind advisory still in effect.

