Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Site at City Hall Today

The City of Malibu, in partnership with Malibu Medical Group, will be offering two free drive-through COVID-19 testing at City Hall today, Sat. Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is required. To register, fill out the HIPPA Compliant form here.

The test will be administered as the RT-PCR test, which is referred to as the nasal swab test. Results will be available 24-48 hours after the testing has been completed and will be sent directly to patients through the patient portal.

“Widespread testing is a crucial way to slow the spread of COVID-19, fight the pandemic and protect the most vulnerable people from this deadly disease,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said in the statement. “I am proud that the City can offer this free testing service, and has done so numerous times throughout the pandemic. I am grateful to our local medical providers, our Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and other volunteers, and our City staff who are working to make this service possible for our community.”

Participants must be in line by 2 p.m. to get tested. Malibu City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

Malibu City Hall is temporarily closed to the public from Jan. 5 through Jan. 28, 2022, in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases and community transmission in Los Angeles County. The City staff and departments will continue to offer all services normally by email or video call, including plan review, permit issuance and help with Woolsey Fire rebuild projects.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, isolating and quarantining, visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

