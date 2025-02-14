Storms trigger mudslides in Malibu, PCH remains closed

Severe storms on Thursday brought heavy rainfall to the Malibu and the Los Angeles area, triggering an 8-inch-high mudslide on Mulholland Drive near Malibu. Bulldozer crews worked overnight to clear mud and debris from the roadway, which remains closed between Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu.

Malibu received 2.83 inches of rain over the last few days, with the first mudslides reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) near Las Flores Canyon Road. Debris flows were seen near Duke’s Restaurant, which recently survived the Palisades Fire but now has at least a foot of standing water. Nearby, Malibu Bungalows also experienced flooding as water rushed down Las Flores Canyon Road.

The Santa Monica and Pacific Palisades areas saw roughly two inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. Access to affected areas remains restricted to essential workers due to ongoing risks of mud and debris flow. Light showers are expected to continue through Friday, but warmer, drier conditions are forecast for the weekend.

⚠️Mudslides and Flooding on PCH⚠️



The HARD CLOSURE of Pacific Coast Highway between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace will remain until further notice due to heavy flooding and mudslides.



Only emergency workers may access the route. pic.twitter.com/HE0aceI88k — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 14, 2025

