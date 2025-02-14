Rockslides and flooding hit Malibu Canyon and Serra Retreat after heavy storms

Residents Trapped as Massive Boulders Block Roads; Officials Warn of Continued Mudslide Risks

The Franklin Fire in December burned both sides of Malibu Canyon Road, leaving bare fire scar areas susceptible to mud and rockslides. A flash flood warning was issued for both the Palisades Fire burn area on Feb. 13 as well as for the Franklin Fire burn, specifically for the Malibu Canyon/Las Virgenes Roads through the Santa Monica Mountains.

Officials warned that heavy rain could appreciably increase the risk of life-threatening debris flow and rocks falling from slopes. Therefore, Malibu Canyon Road was closed for storm safety from Piuma Road to Adamson Flats at 1 a.m. on Feb. 13.

A rockslide blocked part of Malibu Canyon Road on Feb. 13 as steady rain triggered debris falling onto lanes. Crews quickly removed the rocks. However, parts of Malibu Canyon Road and other surrounding roads were closed due to a high risk of rock and mudslides during the hours-long storm. On Feb. 14 at 12:15 p.m., officials announced that Malibu Canyon remains closed for cleanup and geotechnical assessment. To check for road closure updates, visit dpw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.

Serra Retreat inundated by rock and mud flows and flooding

Serra Retreat sustained significant damage, according to resident Jeff Follert, who provided The Malibu Times with pictures depicting enormous boulders blocking some of the roads in the back of Serra Canyon.

“Last night’s debris flow was a pretty amazing event, and locals are saying it is a 50-year event,” Follert said. “The storm literally brought down approximately 500-pound boulders that are strewn across the roadways, and a few of our own neighborhood crews have begun to clear the roads. We are hoping the City can bring in larger equipment to remove some of the heaviest boulders.”

Elaborating, Follert stated, “Cross Creek Road, Palm Canyon Lane, and the northerly part of Serra Road were the most impacted streets – the back of the canyon was most significantly damaged.”

Follert noted that he and his wife and immediate neighbors were trapped in their homes and could not have been able to leave had there been an emergency.

“One resident called the Los Angeles County Fire Department to get assistance as he could not leave his home,” Follert noted.

Luis Garcia, a LAFD spokesperson, provided The Malibu Times with more details about some residents being trapped.

“We received a telephone call at 5:16 p.m. from a resident, and we arrived on scene at 5:46 p.m.,” Garcia said. “One resident was trapped due to a mudslide, and two other residents were also needing evacuation. The three residents were evacuated to the fire station, and there were no medical conditions to address.”

Follert confirmed there was no damage to vehicles in Serra Retreat caused by the incident.

“We now have one lane open in the affected areas, so there is a passage that residents can take.” He said, adding. “We expected mud and debris in the storm but did not expect anything so significant.”

Because Serra Retreat’s roads are private, it falls on the HOA to remedy the situation

Because Serra Retreat’s roads are private, government entities will not help clear the roads, according to Susan Dueñas, Public Safety Director for the City of Malibu.

“Serra Retreat is a private community, and the affected streets are private streets. Therefore, the City’s Public Works department cannot do work there, although our hearts go out to the folks there who are dealing with this situation.” Dueñas explained. “We put in a request to the state for a resource, and we were referred to the county, which cannot do the job either. We also asked the National Guard, which has a presence in Malibu right now, and the Army Corps of Engineers — either they didn’t have the equipment or manpower or it’s not within their jurisdiction. So, we went to Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that has the ability to provide such assistance. However, that organization is too busy helping with the Eaton Fire and additionally, it usually helps economically disadvantaged areas.”

Dueñas noted that she had spoken with Chris Frost of the Community Brigade and to Tim Bigelow, President of the Malibu West Homeowners Association. Frost and Bigelow confirmed that they are offering to assist the HOA.

“We are going to help get this cleared.” Bigelow said later in the afternoon on Feb. 14. “We are calling around trying to find a backhoe or the proper equipment. The same thing happened to Malibu West in the Woolsey Fire — our streets are also private, so we had to fix the streets ourselves. It may be Monday before we can get the necessary equipment, but we will take care of it for Serra Retreat!”

Video of a powerful flow of mud and debris at Serra retreat on Thursday, Feb. 13. This video provided by Jeff Follert

