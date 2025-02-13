Severe storms trigger flash floods, mudslides and full PCH closure in Malibu

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Franklin Fire burn scar in Malibu, in effect until 8:00 PM tonight. Heavy rainfall is creating dangerous conditions, with a high risk of mudslides, flooding, rockfalls, and debris flows that could impact roads, homes, and canyon areas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect for the region through 5:30 PM, bringing winds up to 60 MPH and the potential for downed trees, power outages, and flash flooding.

PCH MUDSLIDES & FLOODING – FULL CLOSURE

Pacific Coast Highway between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace is FULLY CLOSED until at least 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

HARD CLOSURE: Only emergency responders may access PCH until further notice.

Only emergency responders may access PCH until further notice. Avoid travel in the area and use alternative routes.

Residents are urged to take immediate precautions:

Stay informed through official channels:

Malibu Alerts: malibucity.org/news

L.A. County Emergency Alerts: ready.lacounty.gov

Weather Updates: weather.gov/lox

Tune in to local emergency radio: 99.1 FM KBUU or KNX 1070 AM / 97.1 FM for updates.

For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergency assistance, contact Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808.

Stay safe and take precautions.

