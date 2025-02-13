Severe storms trigger flash floods, mudslides and full PCH closure in Malibu

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Franklin Fire burn scar in Malibu, in effect until 8:00 PM tonight. Heavy rainfall is creating dangerous conditions, with a high risk of mudslides, flooding, rockfalls, and debris flows that could impact roads, homes, and canyon areas.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect for the region through 5:30 PM, bringing winds up to 60 MPH and the potential for downed trees, power outages, and flash flooding.
PCH MUDSLIDES & FLOODING – FULL CLOSURE
Pacific Coast Highway between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace is FULLY CLOSED until at least 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
- HARD CLOSURE: Only emergency responders may access PCH until further notice.
- Avoid travel in the area and use alternative routes.
Residents are urged to take immediate precautions:
- Avoid travel in canyons, flood-prone areas, and near burn scars.
- Do not attempt to cross flooded roads—Turn around, don’t drown!
- Be prepared for evacuation if conditions worsen. Pack essentials, including medications and emergency supplies.
- If evacuating, use northbound PCH toward Oxnard or Kanan Dume Road as exit routes.
Stay informed through official channels:
- Malibu Alerts: malibucity.org/news
- L.A. County Emergency Alerts: ready.lacounty.gov
- Weather Updates: weather.gov/lox
Tune in to local emergency radio: 99.1 FM KBUU or KNX 1070 AM / 97.1 FM for updates.
For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergency assistance, contact Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808.
Stay safe and take precautions.