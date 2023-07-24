Starting Today: Lane Closures on Topanga Canyon for Drainage Work



There will be lane closures on Topanga Canyon Boulevard from Mulholland Drive to PCH to repair drain inlets damaged in winter storms starting approximately Monday, July 24. Flaggers will be directing alternating traffic. Most of the work will take place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LANE CLOSURES OF CALIFORNIA INCLINE FOR EMERGENCY SLOPE REPAIR

Emergency repairs on an unstable portion of the Santa Monica Bluffs just above Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) between the California Incline and Moomat Ahiko Way will require several temporary lane closures around the California Incline. Motorists should expect delays and are urged to plan ahead and choose alternate routes. For more information, visit the City of Santa Monica website.

CLOSED: Moomat Ahiko Way on-ramp to PCH between Ocean Avenue and PCH Tuesday, July 25, beginning at 11:30 PM.

Moomat Ahiko Way on-ramp to PCH between Ocean Avenue and PCH Tuesday, July 25, beginning at 11:30 PM. CLOSED: Westbound 10 Freeway at Lincoln Boulevard through northbound PCH to the California Incline Wednesday, July 26, beginning at 2:00 AM.

Westbound 10 Freeway at Lincoln Boulevard through northbound PCH to the California Incline Wednesday, July 26, beginning at 2:00 AM. OPEN: The Lincoln Boulevard offramp, the California Incline, southbound lanes of PCH, the off-ramp from PCH to Ocean Avenue, and the eastbound 10 Freeway will remain open.

The Lincoln Boulevard offramp, the California Incline, southbound lanes of PCH, the off-ramp from PCH to Ocean Avenue, and the eastbound 10 Freeway will remain open. DETOUR: A detour is available via the westbound 10 Freeway Lincoln Boulevard exit, using either Wilshire Boulevard or Santa Monica Boulevard west to Ocean Avenue, then northbound Ocean Avenue to the northbound California Incline to PCH.

A detour is available via the westbound 10 Freeway Lincoln Boulevard exit, using either Wilshire Boulevard or Santa Monica Boulevard west to Ocean Avenue, then northbound Ocean Avenue to the northbound California Incline to PCH. All lanes will reopen Wednesday, July 26 by 12:00 PM.

