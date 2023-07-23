City hosts second CineMalibu featuring ‘E.T.’ at Malibu Bluffs Park

Participants of all ages enjoyed activities, a raffle, and pizza from D’Amores Pizza Truck

Blankets and chairs covered Malibu Bluffs Park on Saturday for the second film screening of the summer. Hosted by the City of Malibu, families of all ages enjoyed the 1982 heartwarming film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” for the second CineMalibu series of the summer.

Directed by Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg, “E.T.” is a film about friendship and standing up for what you believe in.

Elliott, a troubled child, summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet.

Participants enjoyed activities provided by the Malibu Library, contests, giveaways, and a raffle. D’Amores Pizza Truck was also on site selling tasty pizza.

At the City of Malibu booth, participants were also able to show a staff member that they follow the Community Services Department on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and received a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes, including gift cards to local businesses and a 30 percent off coupon for a City of Malibu recreation program.

The City of Malibu Recreation Coordinator Adrianna Fiori said everyone was enjoying the night.

“Some of the raffle tickets include Malibu Yogurt as well as socks with E.T. on them, and we have D’Amores food truck here serving pizza as well as art activities that the library gave to us,” Fiori said.

The City of Malibu is also celebrating the Community Services Department for National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) month.

“This month, we’re celebrating our parks, our community, everything that makes Malibu special, as well as highlighting our staff on social media,” Fiori said.

Throughout July, the Malibu Community Service Department will showcase how the department contributes to building a strong, vibrant, and resilient community all year long.

Before the movie, families lined up to grab a slice of pizza from D’Amores Pizza Truck.

“It feels great to be out here, the chamber, the city, everyone calls us for special events,” D’Amores Pizza President Joey Damores said. “We’re a family-owned company, been out here since 1999 — a lot of these kids grew up on our pizza — and we do a lot big TV shows, movies and events. We just fed the WGA on strike [Writers Guild of America strike] and that was a massive, massive order, and we’re here because we love the community, we love Malibu I think pretty much Malibu loves us, and it’s such a good things to see all the kids that grew up on our pizza, are now adults. We love being involved in anything community, family, and fun.”

Since 2005, the City of Malibu’s CineMalibu series has presented free outdoor movie screenings for the community.

This year’s theme featured films from the ’80s, starting with “Top Gun” on June 17, and ending with “The Karate Kid” on Aug. 19.

Tickets or RSVPs are not required. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring chairs and blankets. Alcohol is not allowed at Malibu Bluffs Park. Dogs must be on leash and under control of their owners at all times.

The next event will feature the 1984 film “The Karate Kid” on Aug. 19. Movie starts at sunset, and pre-event activities start at 5 p.m. Malibu Bluffs Park is located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway at Malibu Canyon.

The City of Malibu screened the 1982 film “E.T.” on Saturday, July 15, for the second film screening of the summer. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT Maria Lazar, Joey D’Amores and Juan Cruz (in the truck) of D’Amores Pizza served movie-goers during the “E.T.” film screening. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Families enjoy food from D’Amores prior to the movie on Saturday at Malibu Bluffs Park. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Families enjoy food from D’Amores prior to the movie on Saturday at Malibu Bluffs Park. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Pets were welcome to the event. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT Families enjoy food from D’Amores prior to the movie on Saturday at Malibu Bluffs Park. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT The City of Malibu’s CineMalibu series returned to Malibu Bluffs Park for a summer of free, family-friendly outdoor community movie screenings with films from the 1980s, trivia, games, food trucks, and more. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT The City of Malibu’s CineMalibu series returned to Malibu Bluffs Park for a summer of free, family-friendly outdoor community movie screenings with films from the 1980s, trivia, games, food trucks, and more. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT The City of Malibu screened the 1982 film “E.T.” on Saturday, July 15, for the second film screening of the summer. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...