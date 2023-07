Join the Malibu Foundation and the Malibu Labor Exchange on Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the first Spanish language first aid and CPR certification emergency preparedness training. Presentations will be presented in Spanish. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Each participant will receive an emergency go bag to take home. The event is co-sponsored by the Malibu Foundation and Healing Urban Barrios.

