Construction is expected to start on Solstice Bridge Replacement Project in October 

The award and approval of the contractor on the Caltrans Solstice Bridge Replacement Project will be completed in late August. Construction work is expected to begin in October. The project is expected to take 430 working days, with traffic controls in place. The City will post details on the work schedule and any lane closures as soon as they become available.

During the City Council meeting on Feb. 14 2022, Caltrans presented the Clean California PCH Solstice Canyon Creek Public Art and community engagement proposal. The proposed public art location would be underneath the Solstice Creek pathway of PCH. This project has been on the City’s and Caltrans to-do list since April of 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...