Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Deputies and LA County Fire Department are on scene for a brush fire at Kanan Road and Agoura Road. Northbound Kanan is closed.

California Highway Patrol, Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs are on scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

🚨🚨Road Closed for fire 🔥 🔥🚨🚨

Avoid Kanan between Agoura Road and Cornell Rd. @LACoFDPIO working hard to knock the brush fire down! CHP and @LHSLASD assisting with road closures. @cityofagoura @CityMalibu @malibudailynews @acornnewspaper pic.twitter.com/rrWs8H1ue5 — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) July 25, 2023

Fire personnel stopped brush fire as of 9:55 a.m.

Brush Fire Update pic.twitter.com/DkJNrwDm3b — City of Agoura Hills (@CityAgouraHills) July 25, 2023

