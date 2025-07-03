Sneak peek of Global Rainbow illuminates Malibu sky ahead of July 4 weekend

Last night, some Malibu residents caught a stunning sneak peek of the world-renowned Global Rainbow light installation, as vibrant bands of laser light stretched across the night sky in a quiet yet awe-inspiring test from Point Dume. Created by internationally acclaimed artist Yvette Mattern, the installation is now poised to dazzle the city during the Fourth of July weekend.

Global Rainbow created by Yvette Mattern over Malibu Point Dume

After uncertainty over whether the project would come to fruition, Mattern and her team secured a last-minute launch site at Point Dume, thanks to the generous support of longtime community leaders Paul and Valerie Major — who also help organize the beloved Point Dume Fourth of July Parade and sponsor the local art program.

“We had a successful laser test last night from Point Dume,” Mattern said. “We were fortunate to find a magical, last-minute location with the support of Paul and Valerie. Their generosity made this possible.”

Mattern, who has brought Global Rainbow to skylines around the world, emphasized that this is not a laser show in the traditional sense. “This is not a party,” she explained. “It’s an art installation. The lasers do not move. They stay completely still. It’s like a meditation.”

In the days leading up to the test, the team explored alternative launch points, including a collaboration with Kathy Eldon and the Creative Visions Foundation. Although FAA regulations requiring the beam to travel west to east ultimately ruled out that location, the effort sparked a meaningful connection between two Malibu-rooted nonprofits.

“We’ve been working around the clock to bring this to life,” Mattern added.

The Global Rainbow is scheduled to shine over Malibu from July 3–5, between 8 p.m. and midnight. Tonight’s official unveiling will shift the beam over the Little Malibu House, with full activation expected by 8:30 p.m. The light performance will be visible to those on-site and throughout the city.

