Global Rainbow: A beacon of unity and healing in Malibu

International artist Yvette Mattern aims to light the sky with hope, despite last-minute hurdles

A vibrant rainbow of laser light is poised to arc across Malibu’s night sky during the Fourth of July weekend — if it can secure a last-minute green light from the city.

Internationally acclaimed artist Yvette Mattern, creator of the monumental “Global Rainbow” light installation, has set her sights on Malibu as the next stop for her globally recognized project. Originally scheduled for July 3-5 from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Malibu Pier, the installation’s location remains uncertain as Mattern awaits city authorization. Still, despite logistical setbacks from a previous event and ongoing challenges with city approvals, Mattern remains hopeful.

‘Global Rainbow’ by American artist Yvette Mattern

“We’re a bit confused right now in terms of how it’s going,” Mattern said in a recent interview. “But it’s looking like it’s moving in a positive way forward.”

A resident of Malibu since 2021 — splitting her time between Berlin and Point Dume — Mattern spoke passionately about her connection to the community and her desire to bring people together during what she described as “a time when Malibu needs hope.”

Mattern is quick to clarify that “Global Rainbow” is not a laser show in the typical sense. “This is not a party. It’s an art installation,” she said. “The lasers do not move. They stay completely still. It’s like a meditation.”

The seven luminous beams, representing the colors of the rainbow, are intended to stretch from the Malibu Pier to Temescal Canyon, tracing the path of destruction left by the Palisades Fire in Malibu. “It’s a poetic gesture,” Mattern explained. “A symbolic act of healing and hope. No lasers will point into homes or disrupt drivers — it’s very carefully thought through.”

This Malibu installment will also feature a powerful musical accompaniment by Coldplay’s “ALiEN HiTS/ALiEN RADiO,” from their 2024 chart-topping album “Moon Music.” The ethereal, mostly instrumental track concludes with the poignant words of poet Maya Angelou — “God put a rainbow in the clouds” — anchoring the installation in a message of hope. For a community still feeling the echoes of destruction, the song strikes a powerful chord — capturing both the sorrow of loss and the quiet strength found in rebuilding. Paired with the radiant beams of “Global Rainbow,” the experience is designed to offer healing, illuminating not just the sky, but the collective spirit of Malibu.

The use of Coldplay’s song is particularly meaningful for Mattern. “I’m not interested in celebrity,” she said. “I’m interested in soul — and Chris Martin’s heart is in the right place. He’s a Malibu resident, too. The original name of the song was ‘Rainbow.’ It’s all coming from the heart.”

For Mattern, “Global Rainbow” is more than art — it’s a personal and communal mission. First debuted in 2009 in New York City to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the installation has traveled from Northern Ireland to the London 2012 Olympics, serving as a symbol of unity, peace, and social progress.

“This piece has always been about unity,” she said. “About erasing divisions and inspiring collective healing.”

In Malibu, the laser beams will trace the scars of recent wildfires, illuminating the sky not only with light, but with resilience.

“The Palisades Fire left such a mark,” Mattern said. “This is my way, as an artist, of helping the community process that. It’s a visual and emotional experience, something we can all feel together.”

While she had initially hoped to stage the event at the Malibu Pier, recent logistical issues following a Diplo event at the same location led to a ripple effect of complications. “We had to pivot last minute,” she said. “There’s been so much confusion, and so many people are donating their time. I’m personally funding the entire project.”

Beyond the technical hurdles, Mattern emphasized the collaborative spirit behind the installation. She is working with Malibu community members, including Mark Humphrey of XPERIENCE FACTORY, creative studio Irene Ashu Studio 93, and local curator Larissa Kolesnikova and Beyond Art, who are helping to realize the vision through storytelling, production, and community outreach.

“Global Rainbow,” the art installation created by Malibu Artist Yvette Mattern, stretches across the sky over a beach during a past showing.

“Everyone is coming together for the right reasons,” said Mattern. “Nobody is doing this for profit. It’s about creating something beautiful for Malibu.” Local creative hub Little Malibu House has joined as a partner, helping to weave the “Global Rainbow” installation into the cultural fabric of the city. Additionally, former longtime Malibu resident Grace Shon Lee (Grace Ø) played a key role in bringing the project to life at Soho House — according to Mattern, Lee’s dedication and vision have been instrumental in making it all come together. Even as the final location remains pending, organizers continue to engage community groups and hope to include Malibu’s surf community in the display. “We’re trying to bring in as many locals as possible,” Mattern said. “It’s about unity, from sea to sky.” Over the past 16 years, “Global Rainbow” has lit up the skies over cities divided by conflict or recovering from disaster. Whether in Berlin, Belfast, or Brooklyn, the message has always been the same: light brings people together. Bringing that message home to Malibu has deep meaning for Mattern. “I’ve been quiet here,” she said. “But I love this community. I want to give something back.” While the future of the event remains tied up in last-minute city approvals, the vision remains undimmed. “We’re just hoping the clouds clear,” she said. “Not just in the sky — but metaphorically, too.” As the Fourth of July approaches, Mattern and her team continue to push forward. “This installation is a gift,” she said. “To Malibu, and to everyone who needs to see something beautiful — something that reminds us we’re still here, and we’re still together.” The community is encouraged to stay tuned for updates on location and timing, and to come out and witness what promises to be a breathtaking celebration of hope, resilience, and unity. For now, all eyes look skyward — and hope rides on a rainbow. ‘Global Rainbow’ by American artist Yvette Mattern, Saint Mary’s Lighthouse, Whitley Bay, Tyne and wear UK.