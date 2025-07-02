Fatal crash on Decker Canyon Road in Malibu claims life of 29-Year-Old Woman

A tragic accident on Decker Canyon Road in Malibu claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman on Tuesday morning, July 2.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station responded to a call reporting a traffic collision with possible injuries at approximately 10:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Decker Canyon Road, just a quarter-mile south of Decker Edison Road.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman, identified only as a 29-year-old white female (FW/29), was driving a black/blue 2013 Polaris RGR-800 Crew Side-by-Side ATV southbound on the narrow canyon road when she collided intothe rear bumper of a gray 2016 Mazda 6, also traveling southbound. The driver of the Mazda, a 51-year-old white female (FW/51), was reportedly uninjured, along with her passenger.

Authorities say the impact from the collision caused the ATV to veer off the right shoulder of the roadway and over the cliffside. The off-road vehicle plummeted approximately 350 feet into the ravine below.

Emergency medical personnel responded quickly to the scene but tragically pronounced the ATV driver deceased at the bottom of the canyon.

As of Wednesday morning, officials have not released the identity of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

Sheriff’s deputies report that there were no immediate signs of intoxication or impairment by either driver. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Decker Canyon Road, known for its winding, narrow layout and steep drop-offs, has been the site of multiple serious and fatal accidents over the years. The Sheriff’s Department is urging all motorists to exercise extreme caution when traveling along canyon roads in the Malibu area.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any information related to the incident to contact Detective Shean at the Traffic Investigations Office by calling (818) 878-1808. Reference report #25-02752-10.

As of now, no further information is available regarding the victim or additional circumstances surrounding the crash. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

A tragic accident on Decker Canyon Road in Malibu claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman on Tuesday morning, July 2.

Like this: Like Loading...