Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet Robby: Thursday, June 26

Robby A5690647 is an 18-week-old neutered male German Shepherd Mix. He is all puppy and loves to play. He is very smart and knows sit and paw. He also has razor-sharp baby teeth and enjoys ice and chew toys immensely. He is pretty much potty trained and will use a PeePee pad in the house if he can’t get outside. He enjoys other dogs but does bark when he wants to play with them. He has been around young children, but we would recommend no children under seven due to his size and strength. If you are interested in Robby or have any questions, please feel free to contact us, and we will put you in touch with his foster.

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

