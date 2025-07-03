Malibu Shines Bright: July 4th Celebrations

Parades, Carnivals, Country Fairs, and a Global Rainbow Illuminate Independence Day

26th Annual Point Dume Parade & Carnival

Celebrate Independence Day with the 26th Annual Point Dume Parade, kicking off the morning of Thursday, July 4. Parade lineup begins at 9:00 a.m. at Bluewater and Birdview, with the parade officially starting at 9:30 a.m. along Birdview Avenue.

Following the parade, head over to Malibu Elementary School for a fun-filled community carnival from 10:00 a.m. to noon, featuring games, activities, and family entertainment. Don’t miss this beloved Malibu tradition!

Calamigos County Fair

Calamigos Ranch is excited to welcome guests back to the Calamigos County Fair, a cherished tradition that brings the spirit of Americana to life over the July 4th weekend. The event will feature live music, lawn games, lakeside water sports, classic BBQs, gourmet fair food booths, carnival fun, and plenty of festive surprises for all ages. It promises to be a lively and nostalgic weekend filled with family-friendly entertainment in a beautiful ranch setting. Guests are encouraged to book their stay at calamigosguestranch.com to enjoy the full holiday experience. Members are reminded to save the date for this unforgettable celebration.

A Beacon of Light, Sound, and Healing

This Fourth of July weekend, from July 3 to 5, the skies above Malibu are set to transform into a radiant symbol of hope, resilience, and unity from 8 p.m. to midnight each evening. While the event is still pending approval, plans are underway for a moving tribute to renewal in the aftermath of the devastating Palisades Fire and amid ongoing calls for justice and healing.

Renowned artist Yvette Mattern’s Global Rainbow laser light installation is expected to illuminate the night sky, accompanied by the evocative sounds of Coldplay’s ALiEN HiTS/ALiEN RADiO. Together, the powerful fusion of light and sound aims to create an immersive experience that honors the strength and enduring spirit of the Malibu community.

