Actor Michael Madsen passes away at his Malibu home  

Cardiac arrest as an apparent cause of death

One of Quentin Tarantino’s most-cast actors, Michael Madsen, 67, (Reservoir Dogs (1992); Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) was found unresponsive in his Malibu home on the morning of July 3. He was pronounced dead at the home at approximately 8:25 a.m. after being found unresponsive by deputies, according to Commander Christopher Jauregui, Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department Watch Commander. Ron Smith, Madsen’s manager, told press representatives that Madsen apparently succumbed to cardiac arrest.

Madsen’s other big-screen credits included “Thelma & Louise,” (1991), and “The Doors, (1991). He was also a recognized voice actor, appearing in “Grand Theft Auto III,” and “Crime Boss: Rockay City.”

Born in Chicago on September 29, 1957 to Elaine, a filmmaker mother who won an Emmy in 1983 for producing the documentary Better Than It Has To Be, a work concerning the history of movie-making in Chicago, and to a firefighter father, Madsen began his acting career at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre training under John Malkovich and appearing in Of Mice and Men. Collaborating with Tarantino in his directorial debut film on “Reservoir Dogs,” a low-budget crime thriller proved life-changing for both men.

A prolific actor, Madson also appeared in “Die Another Day,” and “Sin City.” He has 346 acting credits according to IMDb in a career that began in the 1980s. Madsen’s poetry and photography also garnered acclaim and he has a forthcoming book, Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, for which Tarantino’s forward stated, “For me, the real journey that Michael the writer is exploring is what it means to be a man in a world where the notions of manhood that some of us grew up with are barely remembered. But then if everyone embarked on the hero’s journey, everybody would be a hero, wouldn’t they?” Madsen also had a line of hot sauces called American Badass.

In February 2002, Madsen was arrested in Malibu on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. On August 17, 2024, he was arrested on a battery charge after he reportedly assaulted his wife, DeAnna. He was released on $20,000 bail. In October 2024, he debunked rumors via Instagram that he was filing for divorce from his wife.

Madsen is survived by his younger sister, Oscar-nominated actress Virginia Madsen. He was married three times, first to Georganne LaPiere, singer and actress Cher’s half-sister, and then to Dana Mechling. Most recently, he was married to DeAnna Madsen. He is survived by six children, including actors Max and Christian Madsen. His son Hudson, whom he shared with DeAnna, committed suicide in 2022.

