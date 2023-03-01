Sip & Sail: AmaWaterways Unveils Exclusive Cruise Experience

AmaWaterways’ Executives Invite Consumer Travel Journalists to Learn More About the Industry’s First-Ever Colombia River Cruises, on March 2

WHAT:

AmaWaterways is inviting travel journalists to a virtual “Sip & Sail” to learn about the first-ever river cruise journeys down Colombia’s magnificent Magdalena River.

2024 Magnificent Magdalena “Sip & Sail”

Media can join AmaWaterways for a virtual event hosted by Co-Founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst on March 2, for exclusive details on the new ships, itinerary and celebrations awaiting guests on the magnificent Magdalena River.

WHEN & WHERE:

2024 Magnificent Magdalena “Sip & Sail”

Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EST

Media can RSVP via Facebook events or join live on YouTube

PRESENTERS:

Rudi Schreiner, AmaWaterways co-founder and president

Visionary river cruise line executive Rudi Schreiner is a native of Vienna, Austria. After graduating with his MBA, Schreiner spent seven months doing research on a river raft on the Amazon River in Peru, his first experience with river cruising. Throughout the years, Schreiner has helped shape what is today one of the most thriving segments of travel – river cruising – serving in founding and leadership positions for virtually every modern river cruise company. In 2002, he teamed up with Kristin Karst and Jimmy Murphy to launch AmaWaterways. Leveraging his passion for the river and coinciding with the completion of the Rhine-Main-Danube Canal in 1992, Schreiner became a driving force for modern river cruise travel. His efforts have been recognized with a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from Travel Weekly, the prestigious “Travel Vanguard Award” by AFAR Media and the “Lifetime Achievement Award” by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

Kristin Karst, AmaWaterways co-founder and executive vice president

A native of Dresden, Germany, Kristin Karst has become one of the leading executives in the river cruise industry. After obtaining her degrees in Hospitality & Business Management and an MBA from the University of Dresden, Karst worked for American Express for eight years. Karst relocated to the United States and, in 1999, entered the river cruise segment. Three years later, she co-founded AmaWaterways with Rudi Schreiner and Jimmy Murphy. Karst is well-known for her extensive knowledge of Europe’s rivers, culture and traditions, as well as her commitment to providing top-notch customer service and support to the travel advisory community. Karst has been named one of 2020’s “Top 100 Female Founders” by Inc. magazine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...