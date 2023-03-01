HomeNewsBreaking News
Breaking News

UPDATE: Malibu Canyon now closed due to rockslide; authorities are on scene

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
2584

Update: Crews are on scene clearing the roads. No current estimated time of reopening.

UPDATE: at 2:50 p.m., authorities closed Malibu Canyon after the rockslide covered both lanes. No injures we’re reported. California Highway Patrol and Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs deputies are on scene. Alternative routes are Kanan Rd., Topanga Canyon, or Decker Canyon Road.

BC15D8E0 AFC6 4420 883B 70F9109A963C
43D39F69 537D 4DCF B3E3 A273A67CE79F
46DF521D E35F 453D 87DD 397BEA8E2FBF
CEB11AE2 D572 422F 93BB 1DD9B223B0BE

At 2:22 p.m. a huge boulder blocked one lane on Malibu Canyon near the tunnel. Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs and California Highway Patrol officers are on scene guiding vehicles around to get through the canyon.

B92FFC29 E7A9 4C76 A2D1 4FE755CD25CA
275B46AD 5FAC 497C 9092 E73FE9236E2E
975B9F3B 740E 4113 B195 D7CEDD42BC8F
4A35ABEB E071 4334 B35F EB70BA411888

Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Previous article
Sip & Sail: AmaWaterways Unveils Exclusive Cruise Experience
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×