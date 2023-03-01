UPDATE: Malibu Canyon now closed due to rockslide; authorities are on scene

Update: Crews are on scene clearing the roads. No current estimated time of reopening.

UPDATE: at 2:50 p.m., authorities closed Malibu Canyon after the rockslide covered both lanes. No injures we’re reported. California Highway Patrol and Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs deputies are on scene. Alternative routes are Kanan Rd., Topanga Canyon, or Decker Canyon Road.



As soon as I was about to speak to the CHP office, a huge river of rocks tumbled down Malibu Canyon @TheMalibuTimes @LHSLASD @CHP_LA_TRAFFIC @CHPAlerts @CityMalibu pic.twitter.com/caOuuLIG4g — Samantha Bravo (@samanthavbravo) March 1, 2023

TRAFFIC ADVISORY UPDATE IN MALIBU. MALIBU CANYON RD. WILL BE CLOSED SOUTH OF PIUMA RD. FOR APPROXIMATELY 12 HOURS DUE TO A SLIDE. — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) March 1, 2023

At 2:22 p.m. a huge boulder blocked one lane on Malibu Canyon near the tunnel. Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs and California Highway Patrol officers are on scene guiding vehicles around to get through the canyon.



Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT

BREAKING: a huge boulder is blocking one lane on Malibu Canyon, Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs deputies are on scene. 🎥 Samantha Bravo/TMT pic.twitter.com/xLPHnWLeio — Samantha Bravo (@samanthavbravo) March 1, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...