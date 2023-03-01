UPDATE: Malibu Canyon now closed due to rockslide; authorities are on scene

Update: Crews are on scene clearing the roads. No current estimated time of reopening.
UPDATE: at 2:50 p.m., authorities closed Malibu Canyon after the rockslide covered both lanes. No injures we’re reported. California Highway Patrol and Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs deputies are on scene. Alternative routes are Kanan Rd., Topanga Canyon, or Decker Canyon Road.
At 2:22 p.m. a huge boulder blocked one lane on Malibu Canyon near the tunnel. Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs and California Highway Patrol officers are on scene guiding vehicles around to get through the canyon.
Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT