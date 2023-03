UPDATE at 7 a.m. All lanes of Malibu Canyon Road are open after a closure due to rockslide on Wednesday afternoon. Proceed with caution, watch for ongoing rocks in the road.

CLOSURE OPEN IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY: MALIBU CANYON RD SOUTH OF PIUMA RD IS NOW OPEN — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) March 2, 2023

UPDATE – All lanes of Malibu Canyon Rd are open after a closure due to rockslide. Proceed w/ caution https://t.co/cIcGMq4mLf — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) March 2, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...