High wind and surf advisory in effect; roads remain slippery from recent rain storms

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Although storm totals will be less, snowfall is expected in low elevations again. Mountain travel will remain hazardous. Dangerous driving conditions could result from the wet and snowy conditions. Check conditions before heading out & be prepared for road hazards and closures.

Weather info: https://www.weather.gov/lox US National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard

Last week, around 3.78 inches of rain dropped in Malibu. The greater Los Angeles area saw nearly nonstop rain Friday and Saturday, with downfall lightening some on Sunday. Most of LA County’s coastline saw between around two and four inches of rain over the last three days. 

Los Angeles County beaches were expected to have high levels of bacteria through Sunday after the week of storming, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Storm runoff was expected to create hazardous conditions 72 hours after rains.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

