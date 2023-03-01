HomeNews
NewsNews Briefs

MHS Annual Talent show: MASQUE 2023

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
208

Three nights and every night is different! Thursday, Friday, and Saturday March 2-4th. Be in the auditorium on March 2nd, 3rd, and 4th at 7pm for MASQUE, our annual talent show! With three completely different nights, you would be foolish to miss one… so don’t miss anything and come to all three! Also, on that Saturday, we will be having our beloved Mr. Ervin as our guest judge and a very special Teacher Act that will only be shown that night! Tickets available at lunch throughout next week and at the door. All money raised from Masque goes to the costs of junior/senior Prom.

Previous article
Letter to The Editor: Strong Support for Malibu Farmers Market
Next article
High wind and surf advisory in effect; roads remain slippery from recent rain storms
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×