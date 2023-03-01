MHS Annual Talent show: MASQUE 2023

Three nights and every night is different! Thursday, Friday, and Saturday March 2-4th. Be in the auditorium on March 2nd, 3rd, and 4th at 7pm for MASQUE, our annual talent show! With three completely different nights, you would be foolish to miss one… so don’t miss anything and come to all three! Also, on that Saturday, we will be having our beloved Mr. Ervin as our guest judge and a very special Teacher Act that will only be shown that night! Tickets available at lunch throughout next week and at the door. All money raised from Masque goes to the costs of junior/senior Prom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...