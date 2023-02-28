Letter to The Editor: Strong Support for Malibu Farmers Market

Strong Support for Malibu Farmers Market

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my strong support for making Legacy Park the permanent home of the Malibu Farmers Market. My husband and I have raised our family in Malibu, and we shop frequently at the market. We were thrilled to see the market move to Legacy Park, but we were disappointed to learn that it was only a temporary arrangement.

I am urging the city council to vote unanimously in favor of making Legacy Park the permanent home of the Malibu Farmers Market. The market is a vital part of our community, providing access to fresh, locally-grown produce and fostering a sense of community and connection among residents.

The relocation of the market to Legacy Park has only enhanced its appeal, as the park’s natural beauty and serene setting make for a truly special shopping experience. I believe that making Legacy Park the permanent home of the market would be a win-win for residents, visitors, and the city of Malibu as a whole.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

Wailani O’Herlihy, Malibu

