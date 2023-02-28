HomeOpinionLetters To The Editor
Letter to The Editor: Keep Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park

Letter to the Editor
By Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor: The Malibu Times

Keep Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park

Dear Editor,

I hope this email finds you well. As a native of Malibu, I have been a frequent visitor of the Malibu Farmers Market for many years, and I continue to make it a priority whenever I return home from college. On behalf of myself, my family who also resides in Malibu, and all those who support the market, I am writing to you to express our desire for the market to become a permanent fixture at Legacy Park.

I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your previous efforts in making this possible. As you may recall, I had previously reached out to you in the past regarding the relocation of the market to Legacy Park, and your unanimous decision to do so was greatly appreciated.

However, I am now writing to ask that you take this a step further and make Legacy Park the permanent location for the Malibu Farmers Market. As a city that prides itself on excellence and quality, Malibu deserves nothing less than an elite farmers market, and I believe that Legacy Park is the perfect place to make this happen.

I urge you to take charge in this matter and make the necessary arrangements to ensure that the market remains a permanent fixture at Legacy Park. The decision lies in your hands, and I implore you to act on this matter as soon as possible.

Thank you for your time and attention to this important matter.

Noah Taublieb, Malibu

