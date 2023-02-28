Letter to the Editor: Strong Support for The Malibu Farmers Market

Strong support for the Malibu Farmers Market

Dear Editor,

As a long-time resident of Malibu, I am writing to express my strong support for the Malibu Farmers Market. I have been a regular shopper at the market for many years, and it has become an integral part of my Sunday routine. In fact, I keep my horse at Malibu Valley Farms, which is conveniently located near the market.

Every Sunday, I start my day with a delicious cappuccino and browse the market for fresh produce, as well as treats for my horse Sham, who particularly enjoys the organic carrots and apples, and he definitely knows when it’s Sunday. It’s a great opportunity for me to catch up with friends from the stable who also frequent the market.

I was thrilled to hear that the City Council unanimously approved Legacy Park as the new home for the Malibu Farmers Market. However, I was disappointed to learn that this move is only temporary. Therefore, I urge you to consider making Legacy Park the permanent home for the market.

The location is ideal, and the park offers a spacious and inviting atmosphere for the community to gather and enjoy local goods. The farmers market is a beloved institution in Malibu, and it would be wonderful to see it have a permanent home in the heart of the city.

Suzanne and Sham Kingston, Malibu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...