Letter to The Editor: Malibu Farmers Market

Dear Editor,

I have been a long-time resident of Malibu, and I enjoy all aspects of the Malibu Farmers Market, from shopping to meeting neighbors and connecting with local farmers. For over 20 years, the market has been our town center, and I know that number because that’s how long I’ve been attending it.

Recently, I was thrilled to see the market move to Legacy Park. For the first time in a long while, Legacy Park did not feel empty or devoid of life, and there were fewer homeless individuals in the area. The market has made the park a more beautiful and welcoming place.

I urge you to vote unanimously in favor of allowing the Malibu Farmers Market to continue to call Legacy Park it’s home. It has been a wonderful addition to the community, and we would be deeply saddened to lose it.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Mana Trink, Malibu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...