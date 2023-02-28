HomeOpinionLetters To The Editor
Letters To The Editor

Letter to The Editor: Malibu Farmers Market

Letter to the Editor
By Letter to the Editor
0
222
Letter to the Editor: The Malibu Times

Dear Editor,

I have been a long-time resident of Malibu, and I enjoy all aspects of the Malibu Farmers Market, from shopping to meeting neighbors and connecting with local farmers. For over 20 years, the market has been our town center, and I know that number because that’s how long I’ve been attending it.

Recently, I was thrilled to see the market move to Legacy Park. For the first time in a long while, Legacy Park did not feel empty or devoid of life, and there were fewer homeless individuals in the area. The market has made the park a more beautiful and welcoming place.

I urge you to vote unanimously in favor of allowing the Malibu Farmers Market to continue to call Legacy Park it’s home. It has been a wonderful addition to the community, and we would be deeply saddened to lose it.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Mana Trink, Malibu

Previous article
66th MLL Baseball Season Opens with a Ceremony on March 4
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Strong Support for The Malibu Farmers Market
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×