Sharks baseball reasons Senior Day victory 

Travis Kies and Travis Lapinski have seen each other on the baseball diamond for more innings than they can count.

The two were opponents and teammates as youth players in the Malibu Little League, and they played together on the Malibu High baseball team for the past four seasons.

Lapinski equated playing baseball with Kies to a breath of fresh air.

“It’s nice to share the field with someone who’s been playing the game as long as you have,” he said.

Kies called playing with Lapinski for so long an incredible experience.

Photos by Dana Rubin

“We became close friends through baseball,” he said. “We’ve made a good team on the baseball field because we have played so long together. We are both named Travis, which is funny.”

Kies and Lapinski, both high school seniors, were recognized during a senior day celebration at the Sharks’ season finale — a 6-2 home win over Carpinteria on April 25.

The victory was memorable for the teenagers, the Sharks’ lone seniors, because it gave them an opportunity to reminisce on the years they have taken the field together, and it was also the Sharks’ best performance of the season.

Malibu’s pitchers had a stellar game, and the team’s bats caught fire to secure the victory.

Photos by Dana Rubin

Lapinski, an infielder, went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple, a pair of singles, and two RBIs. The score was tied 2-2 in the sixth inning when Kies, an outfielder and infielder, stepped to the plate and hit a two-run double to give his team the lead. He also served as the Sharks’ closing pitcher and got the last two outs.

Kies said Malibu played carefree against the visiting Warriors.

“Everyone played for fun with no stress,” he recalled. “We all definitely had the most fun during that game. It was fun for us to end the season on such a high note. We always struggle with Carpinteria, so that win felt very good.”

The Sharks had several games canceled at the beginning of their campaign due to rain, and finished the season with a 4-10 overall record including a 4-8 record in the Citrus Coast League. Nordhoff, Channel Islands, and Fillmore were teams they defeated. There were a few one and two-run loses the Sharks believe they could have won, stated Kies.

“We didn’t perform how we knew we could perform,” he remembered. “We knew we could have done better.”

Lapinski called the 17-player Sharks squad a family and noted the good times he had with his teammates.

“Sharing the field with Travis one last time was something I will never forget,” he said. “He’s been a brother to me these last three months. The laughs and banter from the juniors also made my experience this year very special. I won’t forget any of those moments.”

Kies has no regrets about the season.

“I’m going to remember all the players, the people, the friends I played with,” he said. “They are all really cool people. This year, I learned to really enjoy the moment.”

