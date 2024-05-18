Boys & Girls Club Malibu launches new initiative with ‘1 in 5’

New student-made clothing line benefits mental health awareness

Sometimes a little support can be just the ticket to help someone struggling through difficult times in their mental well-being. And many times, especially for teenagers, it can be difficult opening up about personal problems for perhaps the first time in their young lives.

May is Mental Health Awareness month and the Boys & Girls Club Malibu is launching a new program to raise awareness around mental health while proving free support to youths and the community to help combat suicide.

On May 14 Malibu High Students and BGCM members debuted their new clothing line called “1 in 5.” The line of cozy crew neck sweatshirts features impactful statements intended to brighten someone’s day, spark conversation, raise awareness, and break mental health stigmas. The young makers, just sophomores and juniors, are trying to encourage their peers to ask for help in an effort to save lives.

“May is Mental Health Awareness month, and obviously mental health is a priority programming in service that we provide for youth in the community in Malibu,” explained Boys & Girls Club Malibu CEO Kasey Earnest. “The 1 in 5 project is a youth-led advocacy suicide prevention clothing line launching at the club’s Third Space store. The showcase event Tuesday evening highlights the clothing line and the Malibu High School youth makers who developed the line. They’re amazing.”

The slogans on the sweatshirts are all printed at Third Space which also is providing the students with business and manufacturing experience.

“It’s an amazing project,” said Earnest, “because the youth developed the design and came up with the sayings, all strength-based messaging.”

Sweatshirts are emblazoned with sayings such as “Tomorrow Needs You” or “Be the Reason Someone Smiles Today.”

The project is called “1 in 5” because of the alarming rate in which one in five people attempts suicide in their lifetimes, according to Earnest.

“This is a national statistic,” she said. “It’s scary. So, this is our youths’ response to addressing the mental health crisis for youth and everyone by creating this really positive line that promotes positive messaging, is very inclusive.

“The MHS kids developed three different designs. It’s a soup-to-nuts program that’s advocacy led by youth, developing a business as well. These students have been very involved in youth-led advocacy projects through the BGCM and MHS. The students are incredible. They are all leaders within the school and the Boys & Girls Club.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds from sales goes back to the Wellness Center operated by BGCM. The center is phenomenally providing at no cost mental health services for the community. With facilities located at MHS, the Wellness Center predominantly sees students, families and Malibu’s aging population, howeveranyone in Malibu can access services.

The Wellness Center prioritizes students, but Earnest noted, “We will go pretty much anywhere to provide services. If we can’t provide the service, we focus on tier one and tier two mental health services, then we will help refer that person to another agency that can provide that specific level of service. We can be a liaison.”

The Wellness Center started operating in 2015, officially opened in 2017, and expanded services after the Woolsey Fire that took a toll on many residents, especially those who became displaced.

“We haven’t stopped. We’ve grown,” Earnest commented.

The 1 in 5 initiative will help raise funds to support the center.

“It’s crucial. Without the community’s support we don’t have the ability to … we don’t want students to have to wait to see a licensed counselor,” Earnest said. “Our whole mission for providing this is no barriers to access. If a young person needs to see someone, we’re accessible during the school day, in the moment. We’re not messing around with a whole bunch of paperwork.”

Suicide hit close to home last year at MHS when a young student took her life. Advice to help when someone is struggling with their mental health is offered by 1 in 5 including:

Offer support by expressing concern and reassuring them that you care.Ask: “I’ve been worried about you. Can we talk about what you are experiencing? If not, who are you comfortable talking to?”

Reassure: “I am someone who cares and wants to listen. What do you want me to know about how you are feeling?”

Support: “How can I help you find more information about mental health problems and how to get help?”Reminding your friend/family member that mental health problems can be treated with proper support.

Look: for accurate information from credible sources to access support early.

Getting support early can make a big difference and can help you manage your feelings in a healthy way.

Listening and treating the person with respect, compassion, and empathy.

Avoid: Gaslighting, minimizing, downplaying, and pushing them to be happy prematurely.

Avoid statements like: “What could you be sad about?” “You don’t look sad.” “Just be happy.”

You can contact the BGCM Wellness Center at

wellnessinfo@bgcmalibu.org or (310) 457-6801. For other resources, text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org

1 in 5 clothing is available at Third Space or online at thirdspacemalibu.org.

"1 in 5" is a youth-led suicide prevention project created by dedicated members of Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. Fueled by alarming research that reveals 20 percent of teens (1 in 5) seriously consider suicide and 9 percent have attempted to take their lives, the purpose of this initiative is to raise awareness about mental health and the available access to no-cost support through the club's Wellness Center. Photos courtesy BGCM.

