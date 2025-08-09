Shannen Doherty’s Malibu home hits the market for $9.45 million

The Malibu home of the late actress Shannen Doherty is now for sale, listed at $9.45 million with her longtime friend and real estate agent Chris Cortazzo. Doherty, best known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, passed away last year at age 53 following a courageous, public battle with cancer.

She purchased the Winding Way property in 2004 for $2.56 million and later made extensive upgrades after the 2018 Woolsey Fire caused smoke damage. The 5,400-square-foot residence sits on a private one-acre lot surrounded by mature hedges and offers sweeping ocean views.

The home features an open floor plan with three bedrooms, a custom kitchen, guest studio, and an expansive lawn. Outdoor amenities include a lap pool and lush landscaping designed for both relaxation and entertaining. Cortazzo describes the property as a reflection of Doherty’s style and resilience, blending comfort, elegance, and Malibu’s coastal charm.

Shannen Doherty Malibu home for sale following her passing on July 13. Photo credit REALTOR.com

